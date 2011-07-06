ATTO Technology announces Celerity HBAs now certified for VNX storage
ATTO Technology announced today that its Celerity Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) have been qualified by EMC as E-Lab tested for use with VNX unified storage. End users can now combine ATTO’s Fibre Channel HBAs and EMC VNX unified storage to deploy a scalable, high-availability storage solution for rich-content creation, capture and distribution.
ATTO’s Celerity family of 8Gb/s and 4Gb/s Fibre Channel HBAs include single-, dual- and quad-channel configurations to provide reliable, high-performance connectivity while its multipathing solution provides load balancing and path failover for uninterrupted access to storage media.
