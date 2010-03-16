Attend Mobile World Congress from the comfort of home

Maybe you had to be there, but if you weren’t one of the more than 49,000 visitors from 200 countries to February’s 2010 Mobile World Congress, those big numbers make it all the easier to play “let’s pretend I did.”

OK, so it’s not the Black and White Ball, but more than half of the attendees hold C-level plus positions, including 2800 CEOs. Polish your performance by visiting the video Web site to catch Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s keynote, visual memories of the App Planet inaugural and some good names to drop like Queen Rania and Cherie Blair.