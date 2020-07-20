Atomos Updates Ninja V Monitor to v10.51
By TVT Staff
Also provides extended camera control to Z Cam E2 series
MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos is releasing a free firmware update to its Ninja V monitor recorder. AtomOS 10.51 Ninja V provides updates and refinements to the user interface, as well as providing Z Cam E2 series extended camera control via the Ninja V touchscreen, per Atomos.
With the new firmware, Z Cam E2 and Ninja V users can bring up the Z Cam menu display from the Ninja V touchscreen via the camera control menu; navigate the camera menu with Menu, Arrow and Enter keys directly via the Ninja V touchscreen and on-camera; and access a new function in the Ninja V record menu to force menus to remain active in cases where recording menu and display information is required.
Support has also been added to AtomHDR engine for Z Cam Zlog2 Gamma for recording video output for recording in Apple ProRes or Avid Dnx.
The free AtomOS 10.51 firmware update is available at www.atomos.com.
