Atomos Launches AtomX CAST, a modular companion for the Atomos Ninja V

Atomos is now shipping it AtomX CAST, a modular companion for the Atomos Ninja V monitor-recorder that uses the AtomX expansion port on the Ninja V to transform it into an advanced multi-input switcher. The compact AtomX CAST targets the needs of a small crew or one-man multi-camera productions.

The launch of this new product now allows Atomos customers to take advantage of the company’s “Ninja CAST bundle,” a combination of the Ninja V and AtomX CAST, an all-in-one live switching and streaming solution, that combines the Ninja V’s high quality 5-inch touchscreen monitor with 4x HDMI inputs and physical buttons.

This allows users to connect cameras, computers, consoles, pre-recorded content sources or any valid video source with a resolution of 1920x1080 and use the touchscreen or the buttons to “switch” between sources and select which source should be on screen at any one time for broadcast.

According to the company, Ninja CAST offers a fully functional standalone switcher, multiview monitor and broadcast quality recorder that does not require a computer to function. Having an integrated monitor allows users to see the incoming signals as well as indicators for program and preview out, without having to connect an additional monitor.

Solo operators can use the Ninja CAST easily and discretely with compact mirrorless cameras for productions of any size. Production crews can expand the system with larger multiview displays or preview outputs for talent.

The AtomX CAST is available as a separate module for existing Ninja V users priced at $399 USD. The Ninja CAST bundle, a combination of the Ninja V and AtomX CAST will be available as an off the shelf solution for users without a Ninja V, priced at $949 USD.

Existing Ninja V users can now download AtomOS 10.7.1 here to enable support for the AtomX CAST.

AtomX CAST functionality for the Ninja V+ will be available at a later date, stay tuned for more details.