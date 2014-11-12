Atomos Completes Production of 4K Shogun

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Atomos said is has completed its first production run of the 4K Shogun, and will be shipping soon. Atomos rolled out the shipping version of Shogun at IBC in September.



The Shogun records all content to 4:2:2 10-bit at HQ/422/LT bit rates and creates Favorite/Reject XML file markers and is “not restricted by file size limits in the recording (e.g. 4 GB or 2.5min),” Atomos said.



Shogun features a 1920×1200 SuperAtom IPS 7-inch touchscreen at 325 PPI and 178 degree viewing. 400 nit brightness and multi-frequency (48/50/60Hz) operation, depending on video input, providers smooth monitoring and playback. The Shogun also has genlock-in for synced recording and playout. The included Lemo breakout cable for XLR audio gives balanced audio, mic and Phantom power.



Separately, Atomos said that through the end of the year, customers will receive 50 percent off the usual price of the Atomos 64 GB CFast card when purchased with a Ninja Star.