Atlona Technologies announces AT-DIS7-PROHD

Atlona Technologies has released the AT-DIS7-PROHD. The DIS7-PROHD is a 7in HD testing monitor designed to test cabling and component installations where displays are remote or not yet present. The DIS7-PROHD can test all digital formats such as DVI and HDMI, as well as VGA, component and RGB-HV.

An additional function allows users to view signal information for the Display Data Channel (DDC), such as HDCP compliance, resolution and frequency, digital format and audio information. Not only can video be viewed in exact representation, but built in speakers have been added for audio as well. To meet the ever-growing trend, 3-D capability will also be available for those in need. Portability is a necessity for any install; therefore, a battery pack will be available soon to travel with the monitor to spec out different locations of a project site. The DIS7-PROHD also features tripod inputs at the top and bottom of the unit. To further assist all installers’ needs, a new HDMI signal generator, AT-HD800, is available to work with this unit to test every resolution, HDCP, EDID and 3-D signal.