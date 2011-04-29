Atlona releases new monitoring solution

Atlona Technologies has released its AT-3GSDI-HD2, a new solution for monitoring and pre- and post-production where SDI camera or computer SDI output needs to be converted to work with HDMI or DVI displays. With only a 0.1ms delay, the unit is faster than many SDI-type monitors. The 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI-to-HDMI with stereo audio converter guarantees no signal loss and fully supports and auto detects all 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio formats up to eight channels. It can send audio though the HDMI port as well as through a separate stereo audio output when a DVI display is being used.

Providing full EDID integration, the AT-3GSDI-HD2 features a reclocked SDI loop out to allow daisy-chaining or connection to a local SDI display. The unit offers a locking HDMI port for broadcast applications and a locking 5V power supply. An optional USB power supply is also available.