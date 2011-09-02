Atlona introduces new HDMI switchers
Atlona Technologies introduced new 12 x 2 and 16 x 2 HDMI switchers to its Atlona Industrial family line.
Allowing users to match any source to their display's resolution, the AT-HD-V12x2 and AT-HD-V16x2 support resolutions from 480i through 1080p, 640 x 480 through 1920 x 1200, and all seven available 3-D formats. With dual mirrored HDMI outputs, the switchers allow users to send video easily to two different displays, or a display and an audio/video receiver, simultaneously, reducing the amount of equipment required for presentations.
The AT-HD-V12x2 and AT-HD-V16x2 support multichannel digital audio pass-through up to Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD master audio, in addition to 24/30/36/48-bit color depth displays. HDCP and EDID compliant, the units support a wide range of devices and offer the convenience of front panel, IR, and RS-232 control options to meet the needs of any application. To simplify installations, the AT-HD-V12x2 and AT-HD-V16x2's re-clocking technology allows inputs and outputs to span 50ft per port without extenders, providing an additional 17ft beyond the HDMI.org certified length with no signal loss.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox