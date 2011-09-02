Atlona introduces new HDMI switchers

Atlona Technologies introduced new 12 x 2 and 16 x 2 HDMI switchers to its Atlona Industrial family line.

Allowing users to match any source to their display's resolution, the AT-HD-V12x2 and AT-HD-V16x2 support resolutions from 480i through 1080p, 640 x 480 through 1920 x 1200, and all seven available 3-D formats. With dual mirrored HDMI outputs, the switchers allow users to send video easily to two different displays, or a display and an audio/video receiver, simultaneously, reducing the amount of equipment required for presentations.

The AT-HD-V12x2 and AT-HD-V16x2 support multichannel digital audio pass-through up to Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD master audio, in addition to 24/30/36/48-bit color depth displays. HDCP and EDID compliant, the units support a wide range of devices and offer the convenience of front panel, IR, and RS-232 control options to meet the needs of any application. To simplify installations, the AT-HD-V12x2 and AT-HD-V16x2's re-clocking technology allows inputs and outputs to span 50ft per port without extenders, providing an additional 17ft beyond the HDMI.org certified length with no signal loss.