Atlona introduces digital connectivity testing kit, switchers

Atlona Technologies has introduced a number of professional digital tools including a connectivity testing kit, extenders and matrix switchers.

The Atlona KIT-PROHD3 digital connectivity testing kit enables integrators to diagnose 99 percent of all system digital connectivity issues in moments, saving both time and overhead. Packaged in a high-quality Pelican case, the kit includes an AT-HD800 signal generator that allows users to send a variety of high-resolution testing patterns in both 2-D and multiple 3D formats and pinpoint interoperability issues in sources, cables, extenders, switchers, AVRs, distribution amplifiers and displays. It also includes an AT-DIS7-PROHD testing monitor that recognizes any HDMI, DVI, VGA or component video source at both HDTV and VESA resolutions up to 1080p or 1920 x 1200 and allows integrators and installers to observe both digital audio and video signals in real time. Lastly, it comes with an AT-HDSync HDMI EDID emulator that fixes EDID, hot-plug or sync issues and is battery-powered for up to five hours.

The AT-DVI4-100SR and AT-HD4-V110SR are solutions for remotely located computers, video codecs and matrix switchers. Featuring HDBaseT technology, the units extend DVI and HDMI transmissions up to 350ft with resolutions up to 4K x 2K over a single Cat 5/6/7 cable, while providing bidirectional RS-232, IR and Ethernet pass through.

Atlona’s AT-PRO2HD88M-SR and AT-PRO2HD1616M-SR are 8 x 8 and 16 x 16 high-speed HDMI matrix switchers featuring eight or 16 HDMI 1.4 inputs and eight or 16 independently switchable twisted-pair outputs to feed eight or 16 separate receiver modules (included). The units have the ability to equalize, amplify and reclock the signal to ensure HDMI-accurate signal transmission through long cables without quality loss.

The AT-PROHD82M is a multivideo matrix switcher featuring eight inputs and two matrix outputs, each providing both HDMI and VGA connections. Designed for multiroom AV applications, the unit features outputs that can display signals from any of the eight inputs, allowing users to send AV signals across multiple displays. The AT-PROHD82M scales the outgoing video signal on both the HDMI and VGA outputs. The HDMI outputs are capable of displaying 720p and 1080p, while the VGA outputs can display resolutions from SVGA 800 x 600 to WUXGA 1920 x 1200.