ATG Broadcast to spotlight systems integration services

ATG Broadcast will showcase its range of systems integration services, including broadcast systems planning, design, installation and commissioning, at IBC2010.

ATG Broadcast offers the full resources needed to prebuild and test complete, large-scale installations before delivery. The company is part of the Dan Technologies Systems Integration Division operating with offices in England, Denmark, Germany and Vietnam.

Central to ATG Broadcast is a careful study of client workflows followed by selection and optimization of software and hardware. The company’s turnkey contract experience includes site structure, air conditioning, acoustics, lighting, energy conservation, furniture, technical documentation and operator training.

See ATG Broadcast at IBC Stand 8.B51.

