ATG Broadcast completes video insert studio for global financial service

ATG Broadcast has completed a broadcast-quality insert studio at the London offices of a U.S.-based global financial service. Located at the organization's premises in Canary Wharf, the studio allows the creation and editing of presenter-to-camera contributions for a financial news broadcast network and will extend the capabilities of the organization’s existing internal television communications.

The new facility is linked to a master control room and central apparatus room, both of which were designed, built and put into commission by ATG Broadcast in 2007. The entire system is configured to operate at full broadcast quality. Installation was coordinated by product specialist Jonathan Baker and project engineer Kelvin Neath.

The front end of the insert studio is a Sony HDC-P1 HD camera with three 2/3in Power HAD CCD sensors and HD-SDI output. This feeds a Grass Valley Indigo multiformat mixing platform which allows video and audio to be controlled from a single desk panel. The Indigo can be used to mix in high-resolution graphics as well as performing automated device playback and control via industry-standard connections. Keyers and effects such as picture-in-picture are included. Picture monitoring is via two 17in TV Logic LCD panels.

Also installed in the insert studio is an editing system comprising Apple Final Cut Pro software running on a Mac Pro desktop computer. An AJA KONA LHi video and audio interface delivers 10-bit video up/down/crossconversion across a wide range of formats and framerates as well as providing connectivity to the edit suites. Source files and edited content are stored on a 3TB G-Technology external hard drive.

The project included expansion of an existing 128 x 128 Pro-Bel Sirius frame to accommodate an extra 16 HD inputs and outputs.