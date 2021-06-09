ATEME Upgrades NEA Streaming Solution

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE & SYDNEY—ATEME has announced that its NEA streaming solution now supports full channel origination, an upgrade that will allow content owners, broadcasters and service providers to deliver personalized TV channels that are more relevant to their viewers.

NEA was already capable of dynamic ad insertion into a live stream for targeted advertising. This upgrade, with on-the-fly stream-origination capabilities, now makes it possible for VOD files to be scheduled, effectively creating a new way to deliver linear streams, the company reported.

“This is a real paradigm change in the construction of linear streams,” Jean-Louis Lods, vice president of media supply chain solutions at ATEME explained. “It will enable content and service providers to tap into new revenue streams while reducing operational costs. Whether it’s national, regional, local or personalized streaming, NEA will enable them to create new themed channels from scratch, from documentary and lifestyle to children’s programming, with minimal upfront investment.”

The NEA channel origination solution is a cloud-native, containerized solution, following a micro-services approach designed to run in the cloud, on-premise or via a hybrid model. It is scalable from national feeds through to personalized individual viewer experiences.

Moreover, the solution allows for a single workflow, enabling a ‘Content Lego’ servicing to be adopted for both VOD and linear content, removing the complexity of two distinct workflows. Combined with the micro-services approach, this brings reduced infrastructure and CPU requirements when compared to traditional playout technology – meaning both reduced costs and a lower carbon footprint, the company reported.