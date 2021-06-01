ATEME Launches Pilot Media to Enhance Media Supply Chains

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE & SYDNEY—The video delivery solutions provider ATEME has announced the launch of Pilot Media, a cloud-native solution that offers improved media supply chain efficiencies and makes it easier to deliver content to more places.

Pilot Media is designed to facilitate the migration of production and operations to new service models in ways that enable content owners, broadcasters and service providers to harness the power of the cloud in whatever capacity suits them best, the company reported.

Pilot Media uses a manage-by-exception approach that enables business logic and metadata-driven automation for media capture, ingestion, management, enrichment, storage, and publishing. This reduces operational overheads throughout the media supply chain, the company said.

The product also features a simple drag-and-drop workflow builder to support flexible operation models and management insights, with dashboards updated in real time from overall operations or specific workflows.

“Viewers today have more options than ever in terms of what content to watch – both on TV and on their personal devices,” said Jean-Louis Lods, vice president of media supply chain solutions at ATEME. “With this, content and service providers are facing fierce competition. We are excited to launch Pilot Media to the market as in doing so we are not only enabling our customers to compete more efficiently and maximize ROI by reducing their operational costs, but we are giving them the opportunity to create new revenue streams, for example by launching a D2C OTT service or through rapid onboarding for distribution.”

More information is available at: https://www.ateme.com/.