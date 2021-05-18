ATEME Just-in-Time Packager Adds Broadcast-Level Latency

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE & SYDNEY—ATEME is now offering production-grade low-latency in pull mode for both HLS and DASH with its NEA-Live Just-in-Time (JIT) packager. This is the first low-latency JIT packager to hit the market, according to ATEME.

The updates to NEA-Live will allow streaming service providers to deliver live streaming content in low-latency mode while using JIT packaging in pull mode, where only the format needed for the requesting device is created and delivered. Users can also use the same workflow for more typical OTT services, including time-shifted TV, start-over capabilities and VOD on any device.

With content being packaged just in required formats, both processing and storage requirements are reduced. This allows for the use of fewer servers and lower energy consumption, ATEME says.

“The low latency provided by NEA-Live allows OTT providers to offer audiences the quality of experience and services that they have come to expect from broadcast TV,” said Tanguy Person, NEA-Live product owner, ATEME. “This will help them to ensure that their offering stands out from the crowd and allows them to better compete within the OTT landscape.”