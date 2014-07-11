ATEME Compresses for EBU

PARIS—ATEME announced this week that it has delivered 700 Kyrion units to date to the European Broadcasting Union. EBU’s global video network has been and will be carrying all of the 64 Football World Championship matches in high-definition (HD) format, as well as all of the 4K television production of the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil. 4K live coverage included the matches on June 28 (Round of 16) and July 4 (Quarter-Final) and will also include the upcoming July 13 (Final) event.