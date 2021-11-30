ATEME Adds Support for HDR10+ in Titan Live Transcoders

PARIS—ATEME has introduced support for HDR10+ metadata in its TITAN Live transcoders, enabling broadcasters, service providers and content providers to significantly improve their viewers’ visual experiences with more accurate image renditions of live HDR10 content.

ATEME claims this support as a “world first,” since the ability to generate HDR10+ metadata has so far been available only for non-real-time content such as VOD or Ultra HD Blu-rays. The new capability will be made available for free to all interested existing and new TITAN Live UHD customers by the end of the year.

This capability enables better viewing experiences for live HDR10 audiences, optimizing the color contrast and image details of every single frame. ATEME says this enhances the existing versatility of ATEME TITAN software transcoders, which can already manage virtually all HDR workflows: from various sources to all kinds of target devices.

Thomas Burnichon, VP Innovation Strategy at ATEME, commented: “Introducing HDR10+ to more use cases such as live sports streaming and ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV broadcast is transformative. It will make a difference for millions of viewers, enabling them to enjoy incredible colors that bring the events to life.”

Bill Mandel, VP Industry Relations at Samsung Research America, commented: “ATEME video processing solutions are well regarded for their pristine video quality and are always at the forefront of innovation. Both quality and innovation are core values of HDR10+, making TITAN Live an ideal deployment vehicle.”