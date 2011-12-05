Associated Press deploys Custom Consoles Media Wall

The Associated Press (AP) has deployed a Custom Consoles ‘monitor-scape’ video display support system, along with Module-R desks for a new high-definition master control room at its global media hub in London, UK. The Master Control Room (MCR) is the international hub of AP’s global video operation, serving client broadcasters round-the-clock. The HD MCR project was co-ordinated by Letchworth, UK-based systems integrator ATG Broadcast.

Custom Consoles’ Media Wall is designed to accommodate large or small arrays of flat-panel monitors and ancillary equipment. Media Wall incorporates height-adjustable, horizontal beams suspended between two-meter high, silver-anodized aluminum columns. Beams are available in 1500, 2000 and 2500 millimeter widths, and allow attachment of large and small panels using pivoting VESA and plasma-mount fittings. Horizontal cable trunking is provided at the rear of each beam and vertical trunking at the rear of each column, enabling housing of power and video wiring. Equipment pods with 19in racking behind removable vented panels can be accommodated at floor-level.