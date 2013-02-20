Aspera ships enhanced versions of Sync, Console

Aspera has announced the immediate availability of Aspera Sync 1.4 and Aspera Console 1.7, delivering a complete end-to-end system for high-performance synchronization and replication of today’s largest big data file stores — from millions of individual files to the largest file sizes.

Aspera Sync 1.4

Aspera Sync is purpose-built by Aspera for high-performance, scalable, asynchronous file replication and synchronization. With Aspera fasp high-speed transport and an innovative fast snapshot technology, Aspera Sync solves the fundamental bottlenecks of rSync over the WAN, and supports the most common enterprise-class use cases such as offsite replication for disaster recovery, content distribution and collection, file archiving and storage, and full system migration. New features include:

Centralized reporting and management in Console – The latest release includes full integration with Aspera Console 1.7 for global visibility into Sync sessions and activity across the entire network providing real-time reports on synchronization progress, per file status and throughput. Sync sessions can be paused and resumed, and bandwidth priority and speed can be modified on the fly from the centralized Console web interface.

Advanced file handling – In addition to rich include and exclude filters, Aspera Sync offers full support for soft and hard links, options for the preservation of access time, user and group IDs, and support for configurable user and group ID for the target system.

File-level de-duplication – Duplicate files on the source system are identified and Aspera Sync instructs the target system to create a hard link rather than resending the file eliminating unnecessary transfers, reducing sync times and reducing storage use.

Universal support for virtual iNode – Support for virtual iNodes in file systems that do not have constant iNodes, improving file system change detection.

Expanded platform support– Aspera Sync now supports Mac OSX and Solaris, in addition to Windows and Linux.

Aspera Console 1.7

The latest version of Aspera Console centrally manages all Aspera transfers across cloud, on-premise and hybrid deployments. Additional features and capabilities include:

Performance improvements for Hot Folders management – A major set of enhancements dramatically improves Console’s performance when used to manage large sets of Hot Folders.

Support for Active Directory – Console's integration with Active Directory enables single sign-on for Active Directory groups and users, creating a more unified and consolidated security environment within enterprises.

Integration with iTunes Transporter – Operators can now configure the Transporter host as an Aspera transfer node so that its transfers can be monitored and managed from Console.

Advanced user auditing – New capability for auditing users' activity enhances security by enabling Console administrators to track logins and logouts, failed login attempts, session timeouts and concurrent logins.

New report templates– Console's collection of pre-defined report templates has been expanded to include additional reports for bandwidth usage by user, node and peak usage.

Aspera Sync and Aspera Console are now shipping and available via download from downloads.asperasoft.com.