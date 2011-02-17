Artel Video Systems to showcase latest additions of DL4000

At the 2011 NAB Show, Artel Video Systems will present the latest advancements in its flagship product line, the DL4000, a flexible, simple-to-deploy platform for backhaul and contribution applications.

Key products to be shown include the DLT710 multiformat signal generator and tester, an inexpensive solution for verification and monitoring of all uncompressed and compressed video rates and formats including 3G-SDI.

Artel also will showcase the DLC410, an ASI- and SDI-over-IP gateway, which enables the transport of two bidirectional streams across a single GigE connection.

The company additionally will debut a larger 12-slot chassis for the DL4000 platform. Designed to house all DL4000-based modules, the 3RU chassis is well-suited for central office applications where multiple circuits are aggregated and a larger chassis simplifies installation requirements.

See Artel at 2011 NAB Show Booth N6129.