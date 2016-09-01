Artel Video Debuts InfinityLink Transport System

WESTFORD, MASS.—IP and fiber-based media transport system provider Artel Video has launched its new InfinityLink product line. The integrated and scalable media transport system allows users to design and manage video, audio and data transport systems.

The first member of the InfinityLink product line is the IL6000. With a 1RU chassis, the unit features 20x20 3G routing and Ethernet switching capabilities. It also has on-board chassis-management for the ability to monitor, configure and upgrade chassis and function module firmware.

InfinityLink is also interoperable with Artel’s DigiLink and FiberLink product lines.

Artel will demo the new InfinityLink lin at IBC 2016.