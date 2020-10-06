ARRI’s Orbiter LED Fixture Ready for Rollout
First units are now being shipped out to customers
MUNICH—After launching the Orbiter LED fixture in September 2019, ARRI has announced that they have greenlit serial production on the product and are beginning to ship it out to customers worldwide.
Orbiter is an ultra-bright, tunable and directional LED lighting fixture. Users can attach and change a variety of optics with the Quick Lighting Mount. There is also a new lighting Operating System LiOS available and programmed into the Orbiter units.
ARRI conducted a number of field trials and considered user feedback before officially rolling Orbiter out to market. The LED fixture is manufactured at the ARRI Lighting Factory in Germany.
ARRI offers Orbiter with an extended three-year warranty, as well as five years for electronic parts and 10 years for spare parts.
For more information, visit ARRI’s website.
