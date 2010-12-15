ARRIS adds audio normalization feature to VIPr transcoder

ARRIS has added an audio normalization feature, along with several other new features, to its VIPr transcoder/re-encoder. With the new software release, VIPr continuously measures and calculates a running average of the audio levels in the video stream. If the audio level of a subsequent advertisement is significantly higher than the program audio, the VIPr will adjust relevant parameters in the advertisement’s audio bit stream, instructing the set-top box to reduce the audio levels to approximately the same level as the program audio.

Another new feature is support for the Active Format Description (AFD). Additionally, the ARRIS VIPr now boasts a new input stream redundancy feature, which allows a user to configure a second redundant transcoding system. Many cable operators use redundant ring architectures to distribute video over wide areas. If the primary service fails or has degraded performance, the VIPr automatically switches to the backup service.

