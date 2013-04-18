Arqiva launches DVB-S2 platform on Eutelsat Hot Bird

Arqiva has established a new European HD DTH satellite distribution platform via the Eutelsat Hot Bird satellite at the 13 degrees E orbital location.

Arqiva currently operates three multiplex platforms carrying SD channels on Hot Bird, which is a premium location for European video distribution and is the satellite location for DTH in Italy, Poland and Greece.

To meet growing demand, this fourth platform will be operated in DVB-S2 to support the growth of the HD market. Poland is one of the primary markets for this platform, as it is served by multiple TV platform operators, and there is demand from broadcasters for an independent operator of a HD Hot Bird transponder.

Arqiva’s network and services are specifically designed for use by broadcasters.