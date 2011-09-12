Arkivum introduces archiving system at IBC

UK data archiving vendor Arkivum introduced its data archiving service to the broadcast and entertainment industry at IBC2011 in Amsterdam this week. The service relies on the LTO/LTFS tape technology, along with a gateway appliance that sits on the customer's network to deliver the archive as a single file system. Search, find and retrieval can then be accomplished by finding the right folder and dragging it back. Arkivum claims this will work out at less than half the cost of an in-house SAN system of the sort used by some broadcasters at present.

UK IT hardware reseller and systems integrator ERA is to provide the Arkivum systems, and identify customers, while Arkivum focuses on operations.