Archion Technology Launches Omni Hybrid Storage Unit

LOS ANGELES—Archion has introduced a new member of its family of collaborative storage systems, the EditStor Omni Hybrid. With the slogan “Creatively Rendered,” the Omni Hybrid is designed for virtual reality, visual effects, animation and motion graphics, as well as other rendered content.

The Omni Hybrid offers a combination of bandwidth that can handle 4K DPX/UHD streaming video and accelerated IOPS performance for rendering, CGI and transcoding applications. It also provides scalability, expansion, and can grow to 1.5 Petabytes of data. The system is certified with Adobe After Effects, Autodesk, Maya/Flame/Lustre, Foundry Nuke, and Blackmagic Resolve.

Archion is a developer of networked storage systems designed for editorial, graphics and other media workflows.