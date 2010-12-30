Apple introduces iAd Producer

On the heels of launching the iAd mobile advertising network and iAd for Developers, Apple finished off the year by releasing iAd Producer, software that allows registered iOS developers to produce rich-media ads for its network. The key component of the software tool is Visual Designer, a design window in which developers bring all the content elements and choose which iOS device they’re creating for. Visual Designer provides templates for interactive image galleries, video carousels, maps and other possibilities and offers a library of prebuilt animations, effects and interface components as well as a simulator. Developers can also create their own page templates. The iAd Producer software is able to automatically manage the HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript running behind mobile ads and offers JavaScript editing and debugging. With the templates set up, iAd Producer lets the developer view the ad’s structure and flow between the template pages.