Appear TV to debut Appear TV encoding functionality

Appear TV, a global provider of headends for broadcast and IP television, will demonstrate its universal distribution headends, which are now available for shipping, at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam.

The company will debut at the industry gathering its encoding functionality, which is the final piece in the Appear TV universal head-end jigsaw. This functionality means Appear TV solutions now provide flexibility and control over inputs, outputs, encoding and transcoding. As a result, the company’s head-ends are capable of taking any input and providing any output.

Additionally, the company will highlight its:

• New real-time, high-quality video encoding modules for the Appear TV head-end chassis;

• Central and edge capable head-ends for cable, digital terrestrial, IPTV and satellite;

• New high-performance DVB-S/S2 demodulation; and

• Highly efficient and powerful bulk decoding.



