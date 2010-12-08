API unveils Channel Strip

API has introduced Channel Strip, a combo pack of the 512C mic pre, the 550a EQ, the 527 compressor and the 325 line driver.

Each processing piece can be switched in or bypassed individually, and a flip switch allows the compressor to be placed after the EQ if desired. Additional features include an insert point, side chain input, multiple metering locations and the API 2520/transformer combination.

The new API Channel Strip is currently shipping.