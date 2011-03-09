Apantac to Present Tahoma-DL ‘Hybrid’ Multiviewer at NAB

Apantac Tahoma-DL-4+4 Multiviewer module with display

Apantac will demonstrate its new Tahoma-DL ‘hybrid’ multiviewer and its new Tahoma-Mini-Q video quad-split multiviewer at the NAB Show.



The Tahoma –DL combines monitoring multimedia and broadcast quality inputs on the same multi-image display processing system. Apantac will roll-out six Tahoma-DL models during 2011, and NAB 2011 will see the launch of the first model, the Tahoma-DL-4+4. This model accepts four multimedia inputs and four broadcast SDI inputs for monitoring on high resolution displays.



The company will also demo its new Tahoma-Mini-Q multiviewer at the show. The Tahoma-Mini-Q is a fixed quad-split multiviewer that auto-detects four 3G/HD/SD-SDI and composite (PAL/NTSC) signal inputs and displays them as DVI, HDMI, HD-SDI or VGA signals on a single display. It can be used as a standalone quad-split multiviewer or expanded to a full system where up to eight hot-swappable Tahoma-Mini-Q modules can be combined in a 3 RU rack frame with hot swappable redundant power supplies. Features include built-in CATx extenders to extend and display video signals up to 115 feet away from the multiviewer, automatic input aspect ration detection, and decode and display 16 channels of embedded audio per SDI input.



