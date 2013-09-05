Apantac to Launch Universal Mini Multiviewer at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Apantac will launch its new Cresecent Universal Mini Multiviewer. The compact universal MiniDE-4 multiviewer is based on Apantac's Tahoma DE universal multiviewer platform.



The MiniDE-4 displays a combination of four DVI, HDMI (with/without HDCP), VGA, YPbPr, or composite video inputs on a single monitor. It has a built in DVI/HDMI output extender supporting resolutions up to 1920x1200 including 1080P. The MiniDE-4 also has an optional redundant power supply.



The display layout is configurable, allowing each of the four windows to be sized and positioned freely. A border and a label can be added to each of the four windows. Several layouts can be created, stored and recalled. Users can easily control this compact multiviewer via front panel buttons, GPI, RS232 and IP.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Apantac will be at stand 7.K21.



www.apantac.com