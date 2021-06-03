Apantac Launches PTZ Camera with Built-In NDI

BEAVERTON, Oregon—Apantac is launching a new PTZ camera for professional video and streaming applications that has NDI integrated into the camera.

The addition of NDI, which is a Vizrt brand, means that the new 1080P PTZ camera will be recognizable as a source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard Ethernet local area network, making it easier to share and stream content.

“NDI has changed the way content is accessed, created and distributed, making video accessible over IP,” commented Thomas Tang, president of Apantac. “We are really excited about our first NDI product launch as our PTZ camera allows users to deliver live video over IP to any compatible system or software on the network, using a single cable for all the video, audio and control.”

NDI is a brand of the Vizrt Group and a royalty-free technology that allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades.

Apantac’s AP-1080P-PTZ-20x (NDI) is designed for capturing video up to 1080P and offers 3G SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0, and HD video over IP decoding.

The company noted that the variety of the formats this camera supports makes it ideal for house of worship, educational and corporate applications. By incorporating NDI, it communicates using the NDI protocol and allows bi-directional distribution and access of live video over existing IP LAN infrastructure. It also seamlessly integrates with most video conferencing and other software applications.

“NDI-enabled devices like Apantac’s new PTZ NDI Camera exponentially increase the video sources available for storytellers creating efficiencies and opportunities that did not previously exist,” said Michael Kornet, vice president of NDI. “We’ve known and admired the team at Apantac for a number of years and recognize that this is a significant moment for AV and broadcast customers that want to work with this respected brand as they come on board with their new NDI camera.”