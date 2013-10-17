Apantac focuses on 4K multiviewer demonstrations for CCW 2013

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders, and signal processing systems will focus on 4K broadcast and content production demonstrations at CCW 2013, booth 1341.

The upcoming 4K transition is an emerging market that has become a growing part of the broadcast video conversation and Apantac has responded. Apantac now offers its customers 4K multiviewers that accept 4K as well as other SDI formats. All current Apantac multiviewers are 4K ready and can be field upgraded to accept 4K inputs.

At CCW 2013 on booth 1341, Apantac will host a 4K demonstration, which will give visitors a taste of what is doable with regards to 4K multi-image display processing. The demo will show the following:

Drive a 4K display as well as an HD display;

Accept a 4K source and display it in various sizes up to full-screen mode in 4K;

Accept a mix of SD, HD, 3G and 4K SDI sources and display them together on the same monitor for visual monitoring;

Take a 4K source and downconvert it to HD;

Upconvert HD sources to 4K.

The Apantac 4K-ready Multiviewers can display a combination of 4K, 3G, HD and SD-SDI images on a single display and offer exceptional quality and user-friendly functions.

Apantac will be at CCW 2013, booth 1341.

