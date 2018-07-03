Apantac Debuts HDMI 2.0 Distribution Amplifiers, Splitters, Matrices

PORTLAND, ORE.–Apantac has launched its next generation line of HDMI 2.0 splitters, distribution amplifiers and matrices.



In addition to the new HDMI 2.0 solutions, the company also announced that is has filed a patent for its Optimized Video Transmission Technology. The patent is designed to offer intelligent and dynamic transmission optimization between the source and its various possible outputs.

Apantac HDMI 2.0 1x4 Distribution Amplifier / Splitter

“The current technology for video distribution and matrix switching has been around for a very long time, yet only supports the distribution of the exact same source multiple times, i.e. sending the same source to multiple displays,” comments Thomas Tang, President of Apantac.



“Our team here at Apantac has designed and produced an invention that includes dynamic detection of each output that is connected to a display. What this means is a direct communication between each individual output of a splitter/matrix and its display. The communications between the individual outputs and the displays determines the individual adjustments necessary prior to the signal transmission, such as color space correction, chroma resampling and scaling. And we’ve done this all without exorbitant costs, meaning our partners and customers can still expect cost-effective pricing on our solutions.”



Apantac’s signal processing and distribution solution that support the latest HDMI 2.0 standards address multiple applications in the Broadcast and ProAV market space where 4K / UHD signals and capabilities are a requirement. These HDMI 2.0 solutions enable transmission of High Dynamic Range content and carry true 4K/UHD resolution at 60 frames per second at 4:4:4.



The Apantac HDMI 2.0 distribution amplifiers, splitters and matrices are compatible with all video resolutions, audio formats, and color space formats supported in the HDMI 2.0a specification. They include EDID management features as well as front panel LED indicators for power and signal status.