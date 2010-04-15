Anystream introduces Avalon

Anystream launched the Anystream Avalon, a metadata packaging and distribution system, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Designed for content production and video networks, the Anystream Avalon system provides seamless integration with existing metadata sources; comprehensive metadata enhancement and validation; and distribution to mobile, Internet and VOD destinations.

With Avalon, content can be customized with automated packaging of metadata, videos, images and other content files for distribution to meet the requirements of each distribution outlet.

Avalon supports most popular distribution outlets through its ADM framework, which supports many industry-standard specification formats, including CableLabs and MRSS, as well as outlet-specific formats, such as iTunes, Hulu, YouTube and others.