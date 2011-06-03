Anton/Bauer unveils MATRIX cheese plate

Anton/Bauer has introduced the new MATRIX Cheese Plate, the company's latest mounting bracket for use with its Gold Mount systems for the Sony PMW-F3 camera; Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D digital SLR cameras; Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera and the RED EPIC.

The MATRIX Cheese Plate mounting bracket is for 15mm or 19mm rod systems (15mm or 19mm clamp kits sold separately), to be used with Gold Mounts for:

QRC-DUAL PT – Gold Mount with 4-pin XLR and two PowerTap outputs for the Sony F3; also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini as well as many manufacturers' cheese plates.

QR-DLSR – 7/14 Gold Mount for Canon 5D, 7D and 60D.

QR-VBG – 7/14 Gold Mount adapter for the Panasonic AG-AF100.

QRC-EPIC –Gold Mount for Red EPIC with auxiliary PowerTap connector, power cable and 6p LEMO power connector.

These Gold Mount systems also can be used on support rigs, such as Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, or with a pouch.