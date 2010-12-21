Anton/Bauer ships QR-DSLR, DSLR-ADP-ELPZ power solutions

Anton/Bauer has begun shipping the QR-DSLR and DSLR-ADP-ELPZ power solutions for the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D DSLR cameras.

The new Anton/Bauer power solutions for the EOS 7D, EOS 5D Mark II and EOS 60D cameras run monitors, lights, transmitters and other accessories.

Using the Logic Series batteries, the QR-DSLR has the ability to mount to most third-party support rigs, such as Red-Rock Micro, Zacuto and Cinevate, and offers counterbalance to the rig. It also can be configured in a pouch pack, which is worn on a belt when handheld production is necessary. The DSLR-ADP-ELPZ is based on the ElipZ battery system and provides the user the ability to power the camera and ElightZ or EledZ. This also can be adapted to both a shoulder-mount or pouch-pack configuration.