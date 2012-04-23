Anton/Bauer releases MATRIX Cheese Plate

Anton/Bauer, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, has released the MATRIX Cheese Plate, a new mounting plate that can be used with the company’s Gold Mount Solutions for the Sony PMW-F3 camera and NEX-FS-100; Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D, EOS 60D Digital SLR camera and the EOS C300; Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera and RED EPIC digital cinema camera.

The MATRIX Cheese Plate mounts directly on 15-mm or 19-mm rod systems, allowing for easy mounting for Gold Mounts on a variety of cameras including:

• Sony F3 – QRC-DUAL PT: Gold Mount with four-pin XLR and two PowerTap® outputs for the Sony F3. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini.

• Sony NEX-FS-100 – FGM-S: 7 1/4 Gold Mount

• Canon 5D, 7D and 60D – QR-DLSR: 7 1/4 Gold Mount

• Canon EOS C300 – QRC-CA-940: 7/14 Gold Mount that provides 7.2V power to the camera via DC connector. Offers three PowerTap outputs for multiple accessories

• Panasonic AG-AF100 – QR-VBG: 7 1/4 Gold Mount adapter

• Red EPIC – QRC-EPIC: Exclusive features include three outputs—a hard-wired cabled six-pin LEMO connector for power as well as two PowerTap connectors for accessories.

These Gold Mount solutions can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Zacuto, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, and in some cases, a pouch configuration. For example, the Anton/Bauer QR-PD/HDV is the recommended pouch style adapter for the Sony NEX-FS-100.