Anton/Bauer features Dionic HCX high-current battery, Tandem 150 modular system at Cine Gear Expo 2010

Anton/Bauer showcased its Dionic HCX and Tandem 150 modular power system at Cine Gear Expo 2010 earlier this month.

The Dionic HCX has a 120W/h capacity, a built-in motion-detection sensor and a deep sleep capability, which increases battery life by mitigating Li-Ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use. Lightweight and powerful, the Dionic HCX can withstand high instantaneous current draws and weighs just 2.4lbs. In addition, the Dionic HCX offers an enhanced LCD RealTime fuel gauge showing up to nine hours of run time when used under low-power load conditions.

Weighing just 2.5lbs, the fully automatic Tandem 150 modular power system functions by separating the Gold Mount device from the power supply, allowing a user to simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera. Ideal for remote location shoots, the Tandem 150 system features a solar panel to charge any battery in the Anton/Bauer product line via the sun’s available light. The Tandem 150 can also rely on a car’s vehicle power outlet.