Anton/Bauer Unveils VCLX LI 1600 Power Supply for Cinematographers

Anton/Bauer has launched its VCLX LI 1600, the latest evolution in its VCLX range of block battery systems. The new battery delivers more power than ever from a lightweight and IP65-rated weatherproof unit, the company said.

The VCLX LI is a 1600Wh capacity battery, more than double the power of the VCLX NM2 launched last year, while being lighter at just 25.5 lbs. It provides multi-voltage output (14.4V, 28V, and 48V) through two XLR4 outputs and one XLR3, offering seamless power to cameras, monitors, and lighting equipment.

This ensures optimal performance for high-current demand devices, according to the company. For example, an ARRI ALEXA 35 rig could require about 300W at 28V DC—135W for the camera and another 165W for the monitor, wireless transmitter, wireless focus lens motors and receiver, focus assist, and lens light—the VCLX LI will power that package for 5.3 hours, Anton/Bauer said.