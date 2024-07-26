Anton/Bauer Unveils VCLX LI 1600 Power Supply for Cinematographers
The VCLX LI is a 1600Wh capacity battery, more than double the power of the VCLX NM2 launched last year
Anton/Bauer has launched its VCLX LI 1600, the latest evolution in its VCLX range of block battery systems. The new battery delivers more power than ever from a lightweight and IP65-rated weatherproof unit, the company said.
The VCLX LI is a 1600Wh capacity battery, more than double the power of the VCLX NM2 launched last year, while being lighter at just 25.5 lbs. It provides multi-voltage output (14.4V, 28V, and 48V) through two XLR4 outputs and one XLR3, offering seamless power to cameras, monitors, and lighting equipment.
This ensures optimal performance for high-current demand devices, according to the company. For example, an ARRI ALEXA 35 rig could require about 300W at 28V DC—135W for the camera and another 165W for the monitor, wireless transmitter, wireless focus lens motors and receiver, focus assist, and lens light—the VCLX LI will power that package for 5.3 hours, Anton/Bauer said.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.