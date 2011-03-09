Anton Bauer to Spotlight Gold Mount System at NAB

Gold Mount Family

Anton Bauer will demonstrate its Gold Mount System for both camera and non-camera applications at the 2011 NAB Show.



The Gold Mount provides an interchangeable battery system using a forward compatible approach. Paramount to the Gold Mount’s performance are three solid mechanical connections that “lock” into place, providing secure contact for a steady stream of uninterrupted power.



At NAB, Anton Bauer will introduce new Gold Mount solutions for some of the industry’s top cameras, including the QR-Hotswap-AR and QR-Locaster for the ARRI ALEXA digital camera system; the QRC-DUAL-PT for the Sony PMW-F3 camera; the QR-C80P for the Panasonic AG-HMC80 professional AVCCAM HD shoulder-mount camcorder; and the QRC-VBG for the Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera.



Also, Anton Bauer’s Gold Mount System offers universal applications that reach beyond the camera, used on many types of portable non-camera equipment including monitors, scopes, microwave equipment and hard drives. For example, the new QRC-MBPA Gold Mount power solution works with the Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air using the Apple MagSafe Airline Adapter (sold separately).



