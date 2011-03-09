Anton Bauer to Spotlight Gold Mount System at NAB
Gold Mount Family
Anton Bauer will demonstrate its Gold Mount System for both camera and non-camera applications at the 2011 NAB Show.
The Gold Mount provides an interchangeable battery system using a forward compatible approach. Paramount to the Gold Mount’s performance are three solid mechanical connections that “lock” into place, providing secure contact for a steady stream of uninterrupted power.
At NAB, Anton Bauer will introduce new Gold Mount solutions for some of the industry’s top cameras, including the QR-Hotswap-AR and QR-Locaster for the ARRI ALEXA digital camera system; the QRC-DUAL-PT for the Sony PMW-F3 camera; the QR-C80P for the Panasonic AG-HMC80 professional AVCCAM HD shoulder-mount camcorder; and the QRC-VBG for the Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera.
Also, Anton Bauer’s Gold Mount System offers universal applications that reach beyond the camera, used on many types of portable non-camera equipment including monitors, scopes, microwave equipment and hard drives. For example, the new QRC-MBPA Gold Mount power solution works with the Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air using the Apple MagSafe Airline Adapter (sold separately).
Anton Bauer will be at Booth C7032.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox