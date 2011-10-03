Antik Develops 3-D set-top box with Sisvel Technology

Sisvel Technology and Antik Technology, both based in Italy, have announced a partnership for the development of hardware supporting Sisvel Technology's 3D Tile Format. The first of Antik's 3D Tile Format-enabled devices, the Juice 3D Extreme HD 3DTV IP/DVB set-top box, will be shown at Electronic Asia.

Juice 3D Extreme is a hybrid DVB/IPTV set-top box enabling TV, Web, and gaming, providing 3-D TV, with a 3-D Electronic Programme Guide and 3-D video rendering.

Sisvel Technology claims its 3D Tile Format offers significant advantages over current 3-D transmission methods through better quality images for 3-D content compared with existing frame-compatible formats. The reconstructed right and left images maintain their original spatial and temporal resolution, giving viewers of both versions the full benefit of the original picture, and the transmission of both 2D and 3-D can be achieved without the need for increased bandwidth.