Annova showcases OpenMedia at IBC

On Sept. 9, Annova Systems will present the latest enhancements of their newsroom system OpenMedia. Highlights include:

· New Show Profiler gives an overview of upcoming shows.



· Shot Planning allows Sony XDCam to be integrated with the OpenMedia news workflow. The Shot Planning module allows a continuous planning workflow for productions, where metadata relevant to the story can directly be matched with a SONY XDCAM available to the camera team.



· OpenMedia goes mobile with the most important features of OpenMedia available to the iPhone/iPad.



· The new Journalist Editorial Portal displays all news production information on one dashboard.



· OpenMedia now has Twitter integration. A tweet can directly be posted from OpenMedia to Twitter, and all replied tweets become visible in OpenMedia.

See ANNOVA on stand 3 A31 at IBC2011.