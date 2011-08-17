Annova showcases OpenMedia at IBC
On Sept. 9, Annova Systems will present the latest enhancements of their newsroom system OpenMedia. Highlights include:
· New Show Profiler gives an overview of upcoming shows.
· Shot Planning allows Sony XDCam to be integrated with the OpenMedia news workflow. The Shot Planning module allows a continuous planning workflow for productions, where metadata relevant to the story can directly be matched with a SONY XDCAM available to the camera team.
· OpenMedia goes mobile with the most important features of OpenMedia available to the iPhone/iPad.
· The new Journalist Editorial Portal displays all news production information on one dashboard.
· OpenMedia now has Twitter integration. A tweet can directly be posted from OpenMedia to Twitter, and all replied tweets become visible in OpenMedia.
See ANNOVA on stand 3 A31 at IBC2011.
