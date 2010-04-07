Angenieux introduces wide angle HD lens

At NAB (booth C6037) Thales Angenieux will introduce a 14 x 4.5 HD video wide angle lens at NAB. The new 14 x 4.5 lens complements Angenieux’s 19X ENG and 26X telephoto HD video lenses as all three HD video lenses in the line offer the longest zoom range in their respective categories.

The new 14 x 4.5 HD video wide angle lens offers a focal range of 4.5mm to 63mm (9mm to 126mm with 2x extender) and an aperture of f/1.8 (4.5mm to 41mm). The lens weighs 4.6lbs and is available in semi servo and full servo versions, as well as with a 16-bit digital connection for zoom and handle connection.

The 19 x 7.3 HD video lens offers precision optics and a focal range of 7.3mm to 139mm. Weighing 4lbs with 2x extender, and 3.7lbs, the lens’s 19X zoom range allows closeup images with optimized definition and clarity. In addition, the lens’ wide angle capability is ideal for panoramic like wide shots not possible with conventional ENG lenses.

Angenieux’s 26 x 7.8 HD video telephoto lens features a focal range of 7.8mm to 203mm (5.6mm to 406mm with a 2x extender) and an aperture of f/2.2. Ideal for today’s high-resolution digital and HDTV cameras, its lightweight and compact size make it ideal for EFP and use in auxiliary shooting situations (i.e. cranes, trucks, stabilization units, etc.).