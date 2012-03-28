Anevia unveils updates to OTT software at IP&TV World Forum

Anevia announced at the IP&TV World Forum in London, March 20-22, 2012, the new ViaLive XL Gateway, a high-density, modular IPTV headend capable of supporting up to 80 tuners in a single 4RU unit.

Optional modules include DVB-S/S2 tuners, DVB-C/T tuners and DVB-CI modules for third-party CAS/CAM.

Part of the Anevia ViaLive software for telcos and broadcasters, ViaLive XL Gateway can support advanced high availability features through ViaLive Sniffer and ViaManager Monitor software. The software’s redundancy features include OSPF support, configuration synchronization between gateways and an internal module backup.

The company’s new ViaMotion 3.2 software release of the ViaMotion multiscreen software for packaging and streaming live and on-demand video over the top now includes multi-bitrate TS support for leading encoder formats. ViaMotion 3.2 also introduces a new Live2File feature for deploying Start-Over and Catch-up TV.