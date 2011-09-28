Anevia Flamingo XL captures broadcast content, streams via IP

Anevia has released Flamingo XL, a new modular and high-density IPTV head-end product for hospitality and corporate markets.

Flamingo XL captures live TV and radio content from satellite, cable, digital terrestrial and analog sources before streaming it over IP networks to STBs, PCs or other IP-connected devices. The Flamingo XL is based upon a modular 4U rack hardware platform that allows hospitality and corporate video service providers to deliver a mix of channels from various sources over internal IP networks.

The Anevia Flamingo XL is a high-density system designed to simplify IPTV head-end configurations and reduce costs related to system infrastructure and energy consumption. A range of video input cards are available for satellite, cable, digital terrestrial and analog sources.