Anevia announces WebM live streaming support for ViaMotion video server

Anevia’s newly launched version of its ViaMotion video server now supports WebM live streaming with adaptive bit rate.

ViaMotion is a software-based, carrier-grade streaming solution designed to be as versatile as possible by supporting a wide range of protocols. It has been deployed for streaming real-time live and on-demand MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 (H.264) video content to hundreds of thousands of set-top boxes.

The ViaMotion 3Screens technology enables OTT video streaming to multiple devices, including the Apple iPhone and iPad with the HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) protocol, PCs with Microsoft Silverlight Smooth Streaming and Real Time Protocol (RTP) mobile streaming to Blackberry devices.

Anevia’s support for WebM allows for compatibility with Google’s latest release of its Android 2.3 Gingerbread OS for mobile phones, tablets and TV sets running Google TV. ViaMotion also supports streaming to WebM-compatible Web browsers, including the beta release of Firefox 4, Opera 11 and the latest version of Google Chrome.