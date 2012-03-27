Analog Way to Display Presentation Switchers, Image Converters at NAB

­­­­Analog Way Eikos Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer and Axion2 Remote Controller

At the NAB Show, Analog Way will display several products including: the Eikos Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer with four scalers, Smart MatriX high-end scaled native matrix, and Pulse Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer Seamless Switcher with two scalers.



Eikos accepts up to 12 inputs including four fitted with SDI and two fitted with DVI-D, and offers three mixing modes:Multi-Layer HD/SD Mixer, 12 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix, and QuadraVision (for four displays).In Multi-Layer Mixer mode, Eikos can display up to six layers including three live sources, one frame and two Logos.It displays up to two PIPs on a live background, or three PIPs on a still background, with a classic preview, Still Mosaic Full Preview, and12x2 scaled native matrix with true seamless switching.



Smart MatriX, a powerful HD/SD Scaled Matrix with native hi-resolution output equipped with four Scalers, offers up to 12 inputs including four fitted with SDI and two fitted with DVI-D.Smart MatriX outputs digital and analog signals in DVI and VGA (RGBHV) simultaneously from HDTV to computer 2K formats.It offers a 12x2 Scaled Native Matrix mode with true seamless switching, up to two PIPs on a still background on each output, or one PIP on a still background for seamless effects during transitions.



Analog Way will also show new features for its Axion2 Remote Controller specifically designed for live events and multi-screen venues, now with 14 new key features, includingautomatic display of IP addresses and all connected devices on the screen’s setup page.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Analog Way will be at booth C12027.



