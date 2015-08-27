AMV Adds Harman Studer Vista X to Remote Truck

NEW YORK—All Mobile Video is in the process of outfitting its latest remote truck and has announced that it has added the Harman Studer Vista X mixing console to the trucks infrastructure.

Studer Vista X

The Vista X features Studer’s Infinity Processing Engine DSP core, which uses CPU-based processors to provide control of 800 or more audio channels and 12 A-Link high-capacity fiber digital audio interfaces providing more than 5,000 inputs and outputs. Other features of the Vista X include Vistonics color touchscreen interface, VistaMix automated mic mixing, Quad Star technology, Dante connectivity, and two Lexicon PCM96 reverb and effects processors integrated into the console.

AMV’s new truck will feature three Studer Remote Stageboxes, all of which will be linked to the Vista X console. One of the Stageboxes is equipped with a Dante card.

The new truck will be operational by the end of 2015.