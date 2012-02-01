AMS Pictures installs Grass Valley Karrera video production switcher

AMS Pictures, a Texas-based, premiere, full-service video production company, has upgraded its production capabilities to full HD production with the purchase of a new Karrera Video Production Center switcher from Grass Valley.

AMS Pictures is headquartered in Dallas (with a second location in Austin), where it maintains three production studios (the largest being 3700sq ft), all supported by a single control room, which the staff of 75 uses to produce live-to-tape and live-to-air shows. There are two outbound fiber paths for distribution. The control room is now being renovated to accommodate the Karrera.

AMS Pictures is now one of the first production companies to offer full HD production and distribution services in the Dallas area and will use the new Karrera (2 M/E version in a 4 RU rack) switcher for all types of video projects — from corporate and educational productions to original programming (documentaries) for live broadcast and cable television distribution.

The Karrera's size is ideally suited to the dozens of multi-camera studio projects produced each year. Its feature set provides an array of capabilities to increase AMS Picture's business and offer new services, such as native HD production in the 720p and 1080i formats and full SD/HD simulcast functionality.

AMS Pictures is working quickly to expand its multi-camera work by upgrading the quality of its equipment. The Karrera is the first step in what the company believes will be a successful process to grow the company.