Amplifying Live Event Production With Riedel’s MediorNet MicroN

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, Quebec—When I started Rec4Box back in 2009, my goal was to create a solution for midsized mobile production trucks, something that didn’t exist at the time. There were plenty of large OB trucks for big events, but for smaller shows—especially those in remote locations—the existing solutions just didn’t work.

We learned about Riedel via their intercom system, but the real game-changer came when we tested the Riedel MediorNet MicroN. I was looking for a way to connect two trucks for a large stadium event to seamlessly share video, audio and data. We tested the MicroN, and it was a revelation. With just one fiber strand and a few MicroN boxes, we doubled the power of our trucks. That moment marked a turning point for us.

Single-Fiber Cable Setup

Now, when we arrive at a site, the process is lightning fast. We deploy multiple cameras, lay down a single fiber cable and we’re ready to go—it’s incredible how much time we save. We used to spend hours laying multiple cables for intercoms, video feeds and routing. Now, we just unroll one fiber and place the MicroN boxes where needed—it’s that simple.

One of the most memorable moments for us was when a large Can­adian broadcaster’s main production facility flooded. They needed to relocate everything in 24 hours and were scrambling for a solution when I suggested MediorNet. I lent them a couple of MicroNs to test, and they were sold on the idea—the flexibility, redundancy and speed of deployment with MediorNet was exactly what they needed. In just a few days, their operation was up and running again.

For us, MediorNet has become our secret weapon. I can’t even calculate how much money we’ve saved in labor costs alone. We save money and, more importantly, we save time. Redundancy is also crucial to us and it’s built into the MediorNet system—we know we can rely on it even for the biggest, most complex events. It’s designed to keep everything running smoothly even if a fiber cable breaks. And because we can prioritize certain signals, we ensure that the most important feeds always stay on, no matter what.

We also love the flexibility. When we’re working on an event such as a massive comedy festival or a national holiday celebration, we need to send signals to all corners of the venue. With a traditional system, you’d need a huge router and a lot of cables, but with the MicroN, we just run one fiber from the truck and then branch out to different parts of the venue. Whether it’s the front of house, backstage, or the VIP section, we can route feeds effortlessly. It’s a “spider network,” and it’s the way it should be.

Essential Tech

Today, the MicroN and MediorNet are the heart of our operations. We use them on every production and our crew wouldn’t even consider going out without it; it’s become so essential that if we don’t have it on a gig, they’ll refuse to go. The days of hauling around bulky equipment and dealing with complicated wiring are over. With MediorNet, we can focus on what we do best: creating incredible live experiences. And as we continue to grow, I know that MediorNet will remain at the core of everything we do.

